Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Gap Down to $24.88

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.88, but opened at $23.35. Smith & Wesson Brands shares last traded at $22.88, with a volume of 23,240 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.60.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.59 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 88.85% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

In related news, Director John B. Furman sold 1,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $46,280.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,132.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,636 shares of company stock worth $772,731 over the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 484,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 152,449 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth $1,173,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 107,026.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 16,054 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 932.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,844,000 after purchasing an additional 360,311 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 47.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 447,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,539,000 after acquiring an additional 144,013 shares during the last quarter. 60.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

