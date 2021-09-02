SOLVE (SOLVE) Trading 5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One SOLVE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0902 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 5% higher against the dollar. SOLVE has a total market cap of $36.32 million and $1.04 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.44 or 0.00118968 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00026938 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000060 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 402,725,972 coins. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . The official website for SOLVE is solve.care . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

SOLVE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

