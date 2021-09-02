Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $597,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSY. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth $232,000.

Shares of GSY stock opened at $50.47 on Thursday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $50.45 and a 52-week high of $50.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.50.

