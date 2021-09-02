Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 64,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth about $740,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,014,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after acquiring an additional 330,600 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OR opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.70. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $15.12.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0437 per share. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 80.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

