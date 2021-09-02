Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,520,000 after acquiring an additional 30,267 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $335,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 29,126 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM opened at $59.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

