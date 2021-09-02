Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded down 42.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market cap of $32,716.29 and $711.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00059571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.00 or 0.00137907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.64 or 0.00820725 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00047757 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Profile

Sparkle Loyalty is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,014,300 coins. Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

