SpartanNash (SPTN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on September 30th

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

SpartanNash has raised its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. SpartanNash has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SpartanNash to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

SpartanNash stock opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $23.45. The stock has a market cap of $768.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.80.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 10.80%. SpartanNash’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other news, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

