SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 17,713 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 157,271 shares.The stock last traded at $113.57 and had previously closed at $113.91.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.53.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWR. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,261,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,222,000 after buying an additional 10,324 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,313,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,739,000 after buying an additional 82,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after buying an additional 64,164 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 342.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,862,000 after buying an additional 168,711 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 185,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after buying an additional 9,423 shares during the period.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

