SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) Holdings Decreased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $225,000.

EDIV opened at $30.70 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.97.

