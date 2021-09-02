SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.12

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.12 and last traded at $40.12, with a volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 649,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,114,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 484,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after purchasing an additional 45,875 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 472,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after buying an additional 9,348 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,416,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 331,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after buying an additional 35,353 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

