Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Receives C$51.91 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$51.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TOY shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Spin Master stock traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$48.30. 35,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,962. The stock has a market cap of C$4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.00. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$25.54 and a 52-week high of C$54.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$47.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.47.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$480.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$433.14 million. Equities research analysts expect that Spin Master will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

