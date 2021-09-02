Spire (NYSE:SR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE SR remained flat at $$67.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,973. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.29. Spire has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $77.95.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.39 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Research analysts predict that Spire will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.00.

In other news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spire stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Spire worth $11,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.