Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 60.44%. The firm had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.88. 626,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,159. The stock has a market cap of $783.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPWH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

