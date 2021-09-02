Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.2% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 51.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.4% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $26,000. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $238.38 on Thursday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $201.68 and a 1-year high of $387.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.08 and a 200-day moving average of $257.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPOT. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Guggenheim raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.48.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

