SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $120.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded SPS Commerce from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.29.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $134.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.65. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 108.56 and a beta of 0.90. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $70.15 and a 12-month high of $137.08.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.