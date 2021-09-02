SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.250-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $61.83 on Thursday. SPX has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.89.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. SPX had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SPX will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPX stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,634 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of SPX worth $17,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

