SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Short Interest Down 20.5% in August

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the July 29th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SQIDF stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. SQI Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21.

About SQI Diagnostics

SQI Diagnostics, Inc is a life sciences and diagnostics company. It develops multiplexed tests and automated systems for customers who need to measure a variety of biomarkers in blood or other common sample types and commercialize proprietary technologies and products for microarray diagnostics. The firm offers solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug development, human diagnostic testing and animal health diagnostic tests.

