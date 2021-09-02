St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $9.42 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,739 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.1% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,131 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 109,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,434,792 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,154,994,000 after acquiring an additional 51,720 shares in the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,931,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 66,913 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $152.51 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $154.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.79.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

