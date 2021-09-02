Stacks Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.93 Billion (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, Stacks has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. One Stacks coin can now be bought for $1.58 or 0.00003199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $227.58 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00065660 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00065539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $66.07 or 0.00133485 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.36 or 0.00156305 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00085809 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00010719 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,796.91 or 0.07671430 BTC.

Stacks Profile

STX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,217,494,656 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

