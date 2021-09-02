STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.97 Million

Equities analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will post sales of $138.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $137.20 million and the highest is $141.20 million. STAG Industrial reported sales of $117.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year sales of $555.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $545.60 million to $563.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $633.39 million, with estimates ranging from $626.40 million to $640.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover STAG Industrial.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. Capital One Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

STAG stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.17. 22,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,765. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $42.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 76.72%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,273,000 after purchasing an additional 775,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,153,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,539,000 after buying an additional 754,573 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in STAG Industrial by 26.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,264,000 after buying an additional 1,422,224 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 40.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,664,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,446,000 after buying an additional 1,929,488 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in STAG Industrial by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,287,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,102,000 after buying an additional 162,615 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAG Industrial (STAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.