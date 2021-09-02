Stavely Minerals Limited (ASX:SVY) Insider Buys A$192,888.70 in Stock

Stavely Minerals Limited (ASX:SVY) insider Robert (Rob) Dennis acquired 444,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.43 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of A$192,888.70 ($137,777.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 14.68 and a current ratio of 14.68.

Stavely Minerals Company Profile

Stavely Minerals Limited, a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores early to advanced stage exploration projects in Australia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship projects include the Ararat and Stavely projects that are located to west of Melbourne and the regional centre of Ararat, Victoria; and east of the regional town of Glenthompson.

