SteepCoin (STEEP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.00

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 1st. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SteepCoin has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $90,130.19 and approximately $3.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SteepCoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $468.10 or 0.00942298 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

STEEP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SteepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SteepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.