Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellantis N.V. is an automakers and a mobility provider. Stellantis N.V., formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., is based in LIJNDEN, Netherlands. “

Get Stellantis alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Erste Group began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ STLA opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average is $18.72.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STLA. Bpifrance SA acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at $3,407,256,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at $1,918,142,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,023,165,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at $805,441,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at $490,971,000. 41.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellantis (STLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.