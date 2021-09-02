Step Hero (HERO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.23 Million

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Step Hero has a market capitalization of $10.23 million and $7.70 million worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Hero coin can currently be purchased for about $1.51 or 0.00003038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Step Hero has traded 47.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Step Hero alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00058616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00014404 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.13 or 0.00133120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.04 or 0.00815365 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00048649 BTC.

Step Hero Profile

Step Hero (HERO) is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,778,859 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Step Hero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Hero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Step Hero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Step Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Hero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.