stETH (Lido) (STETH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $178.21 Million

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for $3,801.60 or 0.07687212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $4.33 billion and approximately $178.21 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00065337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.34 or 0.00134145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00156710 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,441.11 or 0.99974799 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.28 or 0.00801315 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.82 or 0.00982372 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,138,927 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

