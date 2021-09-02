stETH (Lido) (STETH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $178.21 Million

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for about $3,801.60 or 0.07687212 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded up 21.9% against the dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $4.33 billion and approximately $178.21 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00065337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.34 or 0.00134145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00156710 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,441.11 or 0.99974799 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $396.28 or 0.00801315 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.82 or 0.00982372 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,138,927 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.