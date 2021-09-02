stETH (STETH) Price Tops $704.92 on Top Exchanges

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One stETH coin can now be bought for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00066559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.57 or 0.00136489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.06 or 0.00160045 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,701.39 or 0.07588573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,744.09 or 0.99934876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.23 or 0.01017376 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About stETH

stETH launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

