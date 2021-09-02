Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) will report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.09. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stevanato Group.

STVN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

STVN stock opened at $25.17 on Monday. Stevanato Group has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

