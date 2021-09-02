Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Arena Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,045 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,473% compared to the average daily volume of 130 put options.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARNA. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.79.

In related news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,051,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,510 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 252,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $958,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 81,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after buying an additional 20,433 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,546,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,879,000 after buying an additional 156,057 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,269. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.64. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a current ratio of 15.28.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

