StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $84.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. StoneCo traded as low as $44.60 and last traded at $47.82, with a volume of 62179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.50.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. New Street Research started coverage on StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. cut their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in StoneCo by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 44.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 5,588.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 25,150 shares during the period. 57.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.31 and a 200-day moving average of $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

