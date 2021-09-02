StoneX Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 36,467 Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,467 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCR. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $292,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Score Media and Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Score Media and Gaming from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

SCR stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.86. 18,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,267. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.54. Score Media and Gaming Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $43.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The healthcare company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $5.19 million for the quarter. Score Media and Gaming had a negative return on equity of 94.31% and a negative net margin of 350.92%. Equities analysts expect that Score Media and Gaming Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Score Media and Gaming Company Profile

Score Media & Gaming, Inc engages in the development of mobile sports applications. Its media app theScore delivers personalized live scores, news, statistics, and betting information from teams, leagues, and players. The company’s sports betting app theScore Bet delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience.

