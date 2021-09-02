StoneX Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 135.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,340,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,429,000 after buying an additional 771,704 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 952,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,080,000 after buying an additional 90,686 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 103.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 377,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,876,000 after buying an additional 191,980 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 321,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,178,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 286,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,890,000 after buying an additional 46,585 shares during the period.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.87. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,475. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.67. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $55.04 and a 52-week high of $79.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.