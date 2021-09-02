StoneX Group Inc. Buys 667 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,551,339,000 after buying an additional 1,347,922 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,365,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,558,000 after buying an additional 1,223,232 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,042,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,672,000 after buying an additional 676,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,102,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,188,000 after buying an additional 597,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.77. 64,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,002,617. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.03, a PEG ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.64%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.53.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

