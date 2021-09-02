StoneX Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $128.70. The stock had a trading volume of 13,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,992. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.94 and its 200-day moving average is $127.37. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.