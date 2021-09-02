StoneX Group Inc. Has $552,000 Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 401.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PTLC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,709 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.60.

