StoneX Group Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 181.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 68.8% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,793. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $64.04 and a 12 month high of $111.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.62.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.