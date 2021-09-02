Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Short Interest Update

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the July 29th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

STRA stock opened at $77.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.33. Strategic Education has a one year low of $69.25 and a one year high of $104.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.44.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Strategic Education has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,039,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $279,399,000 after acquiring an additional 263,245 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Strategic Education by 87.6% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 426,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,160,000 after purchasing an additional 198,998 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Strategic Education by 488.9% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 231,099 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 191,855 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after buying an additional 166,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 549.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,335,000 after buying an additional 159,448 shares during the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

