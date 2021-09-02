Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) CFO Sells $48,721.50 in Stock

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $48,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,903.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of STRT opened at $37.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.56. Strattec Security Co. has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $67.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.29). Strattec Security had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Strattec Security Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strattec Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
About Strattec Security
STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.
