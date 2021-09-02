Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) CFO Sells $48,721.50 in Stock

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $48,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,903.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of STRT opened at $37.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.56. Strattec Security Co. has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $67.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.29). Strattec Security had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Strattec Security Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 22.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Strattec Security by 136.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Strattec Security by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strattec Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Strattec Security

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

