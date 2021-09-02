Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) VP Sells $389,800.00 in Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $389,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Patrick Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $376,250.00.

Shares of NYSE RGR traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.65. 6,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,741. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.36. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $92.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.85.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.88 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.59%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGR. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 331,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,851,000 after buying an additional 199,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,052,000 after buying an additional 158,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after buying an additional 105,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 199.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 41,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

