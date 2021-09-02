Summit Financial LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Excalibur Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% in the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $1,644,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.57. The company had a trading volume of 292,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,752,079. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.77. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $185.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.