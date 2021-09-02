Summit Financial LLC Buys Shares of 3,408 V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 4.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 8.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 5.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 1.6% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 59,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in V.F. by 23.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.26. The stock had a trading volume of 11,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $66.26 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.14 and its 200 day moving average is $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

