Summit Financial LLC Invests $257,000 in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 228.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 9.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,772,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 6.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 403.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BEAM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total transaction of $8,435,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,240,656.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 213,239 shares of company stock worth $23,224,303 in the last three months. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.37. 10,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,738. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.24 and a 12-month high of $138.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

