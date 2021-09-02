Summit Financial LLC Invests $302,000 in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,639,000 after purchasing an additional 274,919 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 29.6% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Novartis by 4,088.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after acquiring an additional 196,839 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Novartis by 2.9% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 176,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in Novartis by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 98,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $92.31. 35,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,414. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.