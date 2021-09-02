Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) & Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Critical Analysis

Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) and Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Portage Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sundance Energy Australia and Portage Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A Portage Biotech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Portage Biotech has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.96%. Given Portage Biotech’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Portage Biotech is more favorable than Sundance Energy Australia.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sundance Energy Australia and Portage Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy Australia $164.93 million 0.06 -$28.14 million N/A N/A Portage Biotech N/A N/A -$15.83 million ($1.35) -16.01

Portage Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sundance Energy Australia.

Profitability

This table compares Sundance Energy Australia and Portage Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy Australia 24.02% 13.45% 6.16% Portage Biotech N/A N/A N/A

About Sundance Energy Australia

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury. It also focuses on nanolipogel technology for use in immune-oncology; and antibodies against a novel T-cell for use as a monotherapy and combination therapy for solid and haematological malignancies. In addition, the company develops antibodies implicated in the inflammatory tumor and tumor-infiltrating immune cell microenvironments; and FOXO4-P53 modulator and C-RAF inhibitor. Portage Biotech Inc. is based in Tortola, British Virgin Islands.

