SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 352,400 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the July 29th total of 418,700 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 709,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NYSEAMERICAN SSY traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,491. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SunLink Health Systems has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $7.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.20.
In other SunLink Health Systems news, Director Howard E. Turner sold 53,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $166,673.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200,035 shares in the company, valued at $624,109.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut SunLink Health Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.
About SunLink Health Systems
SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.
