SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Short Interest Update

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the July 29th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 643,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $94,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,184.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Barend Reijn sold 17,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $231,597.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,109.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,532 shares of company stock worth $523,018 over the last ninety days. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in SunOpta by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. 62.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $9.65 on Thursday. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $17.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.96.

STKL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

