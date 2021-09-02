Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.09 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average of $51.45. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. Analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $97,119.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 112,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,257.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie A. Dach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $446,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,705 shares of company stock worth $6,791,449. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,880,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 127.9% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,290,000 after buying an additional 2,759,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,587,959,000 after buying an additional 2,623,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 30.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,969,000 after buying an additional 1,298,761 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 132.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,852,796 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.