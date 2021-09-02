Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.780-$1.780 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.47 billion-$11.47 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STBFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Suntory Beverage & Food from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Suntory Beverage & Food from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

OTCMKTS:STBFY opened at $20.70 on Thursday. Suntory Beverage & Food has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.40.

Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food products and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Japan, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Americas. The Japan segment produces coffee, mineral water, green and red tea, carbonated beverages, fruit juices, sports and functional drinks, and beverages for specified health use.

