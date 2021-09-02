Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.51 billion.Super Micro Computer also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.280-$0.480 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMCI. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.75.

SMCI stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.88. 3,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.51. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $40.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $177,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $119,677.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at $396,682.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Super Micro Computer stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 313.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Super Micro Computer worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

