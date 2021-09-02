Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.75

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.75 and last traded at $59.74, with a volume of 1176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.74.

The company has a market capitalization of $821.36 million, a PE ratio of 592.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.48.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Surmodics had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,292 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $77,197.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $352,334 over the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Surmodics by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 326,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,302,000 after acquiring an additional 184,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Surmodics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,294,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,680,000 after acquiring an additional 78,225 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Surmodics by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 56,977 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Surmodics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 978,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,062,000 after acquiring an additional 55,072 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Surmodics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after acquiring an additional 38,857 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surmodics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRDX)

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

